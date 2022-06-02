U.S. Navy Blue Angels star attraction of Chippewa Valley Air Show

Advertisement

By Bob Gallaher
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The skies were buzzing Thursday as the U.S. Navy Blue Angels practiced ahead of this weekend’s Chippewa Valley Air Show.

The two-day event is expected to bring in huge crowds as the air show returns for the first time since 2018. The Blue Angels are always a fan favorite as they showcase their precision flight demonstrations.

Commanding Officer, Captain Brian Kesselring says it’s an honor to perform all across the United States.

“It’s also kind of fun to fly these air shows and to be see America. Most folks in the Navy and Marine Corps they get a chance to see the world but they no kidding have very few chances to run across America and see every state and every community. And one thing that I’ve found is that each and every community impresses me more about this great nation and we are so excited to be here in Eau Claire to put on a fantastic air show for the Wisconsin folks here,” Captain Kesselring said.

Coming up Friday Morning on Hello Wisconsin WEAU’s Bob Gallaher takes “A look Inside” Blue Angels Number-7 Pilot Griffin Stangel who grew up in Madison, Wis.

