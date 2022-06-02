Volunteers get airport ready for Chippewa Valley Air Show

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With the Chippewa Valley Air Show set to begin Saturday, an army of volunteers are hard at work getting the airport ready.

Their duties include putting up thousands of chairs, putting up fencing around the tarmac and cooking plenty of food for the weekend. They also spent Thursday cooking for local veterans who are being honored that night.

Air show organizers said this wouldn’t be possible without the help of volunteers from the Boys Scouts of America Chippewa Valley Council. These local scouts volunteer at each Chippewa Valley Air Show making sure the airport’s ready.

“It’s really inspiring just to see such a group of volunteers come together, and they care so much about our organization. And to care so much about putting on a great event for our community, it’s inspiring to me personally and professionally just to watch how they work together, and ‘cheerful service’ is one of the lines we use in scouting, and it just makes me happy to know that they’re working together like that,” said Tim Molepske of the BSA Chippewa Valley Council.

He said more than 100 volunteers have been working making sure the two-day show goes off without a hitch.

“It’s just amazing to watch them just give their lives and passion for an organization that they love so much,” Molepske said. “This is all volunteer put together and it’s just amazing to see how it all works.”

The show runs from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are available here.

