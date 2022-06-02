Advertisement

WAGNER TAILS: Pepper and Boots

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE AND BARRON COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - A playful puppy with special needs is looking for a home that can help her learn as she grows. Pepper is deaf and blind.

She was surrendered to the Eau Claire County Humane Association with her two brothers. The boys already got adopted.

While Pepper’s sight and hearing are extremely limited, she’s still your typical puppy. She loves to play, make messes and snuggle nose to nose.

Pepper does need a home with another dog who can help guide her. ECCHA also requires training for all pups younger than one year. Click HERE for adoption information. You can also call 715-839-4747 or email.

--

A black lab mix is waiting to be adopted from Little Red Barn Dog Rescue in Rice Lake.

Boots has epilepsy, and she does require a daily medication to help her avoid having seizures. We hope that doesn’t stop you from meeting this gal described as “amazing” by LRBDR team members.

Boots loves to play with other dogs, and she came from a home with cats and with children. This two-year-old is always up for a car ride or just relaxing at home. Click HERE for the adoption application.

