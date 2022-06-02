West Salem man serving life sentence for homicide denied request for new trial

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A West Salem man serving a life sentence for homicide is denied his request for a new trial.

52-year-old Todd Kendhammer was convicted in December 2017 of 1st-degree intentional homicide following the death of his wife, Barbara Kendhammer.

According to online court records, Kendhammer’s lawyer’s motion for post-conviction relief was denied on May 23 by Judge Todd Bjerke in La Crosse County Circuit Court. Evidentiary hearings took place last fall as the defense looked to present new evidence in order to grant Kendhammer a new trial. Kendhammer’s attorney believed he deserved a new trial due to the ineffectiveness of his previous legal representation.

In September 2016, the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office said Barbara Kendhammer died following a car accident along County Road M near West Salem. Todd Kendhammer told authorities a pipe fell from a truck driving in the opposite direction, went through the windshield of their vehicle, and struck Barbara. However, contradictions were discovered with Kendhammer’s story and he was arrested. It was alleged that Kendhammer killed his wife then staged the car accident to cover it up, and he was found guilty by a jury in 2017 and sentenced to life in prison in 2018 with the eligibility for release to extended supervision after serving 30 years in prison.

