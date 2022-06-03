1 hurt after tractor incident in Trempealeau County

TOWN OF ALBION, Wis. (WEAU) -Authorities responded to a tractor incident in Trempealeau County on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

According to a media release by the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, a tractor pulling a hay wagon was traveling southbound on County Y near Christianson Road in the Town of Albion. Investigation shows the tractor left the roadway and rolled over when trying to return to the roadway.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says in their media release the driver of the tractor was flown to a local hospital with “life-threatening injuries.”

The incident is under investigation. Authorities are not releasing the name of the driver at this time.

