1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash in St. Croix County

SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) -1 person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in St. Croix County.

According to a media release by the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a report around 10:58 p.m. on June 1 of a two-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of South Highway 35 and County Highway H in Somerset Township.

Deputies arrived on scene and found a truck driven by 37-year-old Jordan Anderson, of Somerset, Wis. that had been traveling westbound on County Highway H, and failed to stop at the stop sign, hitting a car driven by 22-year-old Gerald Rand of Somerset, Wis. which was traveling southbound on South Highway 35.

Rand was pronounced deceased at the scene by the St. Croix County Medical Examiner. He wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Anderson was taken to Westfields Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and released. Anderson was taken into custody by the sheriff’s office and is facing a recommended charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Anderson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Assisting the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office were the Somerset Police Department, Somerset Fire and Rescue, Lakeview EMS, and the St. Croix County Medical Examiner.

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says the incident represents the sixth traffic fatality recorded by St. Croix County in 2022. This incident is under investigation.

