1 person hurt after SUV vs. Semi crash in St. Croix County

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after an SUV vs. Semi crash in St. Croix County.

According to a media release by Wisconsin Department of Transportation-Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, at 8:20 a.m. on Friday June 03, 2022 an SUV vs. Semi crash occurred on I-94 Westbound at mile marker 27 near Wilson.

State Patrol Troopers and St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department Deputies responded to the crash.

The media release by the Wis. DOT-Wis. State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post says traffic was being reduced down to one lane due to road construction and the SUV ran into the back end of the semi-trailer, going underneath it, causing it to be pinned.

The driver had to be removed from the vehicle and was taken by helicopter to Mayo in Eau Claire. The media release says speed and inattentive driving may be contributing causes of the crash. The crash is under investigation by the Wis. State Patrol.

St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department, Baldwin EMS, United Fire, and Life Link 3 assisted with the incident.

