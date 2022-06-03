Advertisement

Chippewa Valley Air Show to be filled with Wisconsin-natives

CHIPPPEWA VALLEY AIR SHOW 6:10
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa Valley Air Show is back this weekend in Eau Claire for the first time in four years.

Be sure to keep an eye and ear out for Brittany Nielsen, who just until recently, has been a life-long Wisconsin resident. Nielsen is one of very few women in the nation who travels the Air Show circuit as the lead narrator.

Lt. Griffin Stangel and Blue Angels U.S. Navy pilot also grew up in the Badger State. He will be navigating the narration for the Blue Angels performances Saturday June 4, and Sunday June 5.

Lt. Griffin Stangel, Brittany Nielsen, Tim Molepske and Tim Olson join Hello Wisconsin Friday, just one day ahead of the long-awaited Chippewa Valley Air Show return.

Gates open at 8:30 a.m., and the show is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. each day.

Tickets include admission into the air show grounds with access to static displays and a Kids Zone. See HERE to buy tickets.

