“Patriotic Kenny” visits the Chippewa Valley

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -A Minn. Veteran known as “Patriotic Kenny”, who also happens to be a social media sensation, is paying tribute to Veterans in the Chippewa Valley Friday.

80-year-old Kenny Jary of St. Paul took a tour of the Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute at River Prairie Park in Altoona Friday. Thursday, he got to fly in a C-47 that’s here for the air show.

The U.S. Navy Veteran shot to fame on Tik Tok when his scooter broke down and his neighbor helped him get donations to help replace it.

“To come here and see this Veteran’s park, I just can’t imagine, what a wonderful job they have done here, just unreal. The nicest park I’ve ever been to believe me,” Jary said.

Kenny has more than 2,000,000 followers on Tik Tok and he has turned the generosity of strangers into a way of paying it forward and helping other Veterans in need.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.