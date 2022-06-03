State track meet returns to pre-pandemic form

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The UW-La Crosse campus is teeming with life as athletes from all across Wisconsin compete in the 2022 Track and Field State Championships.

After the event was cancelled in 2020, the WIAA limited spectators to 5,500 people per day during the altered three-day meet last year.

WIAA Assistant Director Kate Peterson Abiad says state track has finally returned to its pre-pandemic set-up this year, with the two-day event expected to draw more than 20,000 people to the Coulee Region.

“To be able to be back here again and doing things the way that we were doing them back in 2019 with the same format, it’s really a blessing to be back in this position,” Abiad expressed.

In the five years prior to the pandemic, the state track meet averaged 21,000 spectators, not to mention the hundreds of athletes, coaches, and volunteers that were also in attendance.

Having that many people descend on La Crosse over the course of two days provides a significant financial boost to the area.

“The Department of Tourism estimates the value of an overnight stay, per person, at $160 an overnight,” said Jeremiah Burish, Sports and Events Director with Explore La Crosse. “When you crunch those numbers, the economic impact is approaching $4 million, which is just huge, especially for a two-day event to have that kind of number.”

Burish adds state track can also create future tourist spending for the rest of the summer.

“This might be some people’s first time ever seeing La Crosse and seeing some of the attractions,” Burish said. “Even if they don’t do them necessarily while they’re here this first time, they grab one of our visitor guides or plan a future trip.”

The economic impact the state track meet has on the Coulee Region will be felt for the next few years, as the WIAA is keeping the event in La Crosse through 2026.

Abiad is excited for the relationship between the WIAA and La Crosse to continue, which she believes will result in continued success for state track.

“It’s just going to get better and better, and with this partnership, we don’t have to spend time looking for other places, we can just concentrate on making this event the best it can be,” Abiad said.

UWL first hosted the state track meet in 1990, and the event has drawn an average attendance of more than 15,000 people throughout its 31 years in La Crosse.

