WATCH: Green Bay officers free deer from fence

Green Bay Police free deer from fence. May 30, 2022.
Green Bay Police free deer from fence. May 30, 2022.(Green Bay Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In Wisconsin, law enforcement calls can get wild--literally.

On May 30, Green Bay Police Officer Herlache and Officer Walvort were called to free a deer whose hoof was stuck in a fence.

They used shears to cut the fence so the deer could get loose. Police say the deer was not hurt.

Police shared body cam video of the rescue on YouTube.

