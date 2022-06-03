Advertisement

Wisconsin DNR’s Free Fun Weekend starts Saturday

The DNR is inviting families to head outdoors during Free Fun Weekend, which will take place June 4-5 and will waive state park admission fees, fishing licenses and trail passes.(WLUC)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Enjoy all the beauty Wisconsin has to offer - at the best possible price. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is opening its gates this Saturday and Sunday for its 10th annual Free Fun Weekend.

The agency will waive state park admission fees, fishing licenses and trail passes. During Free Fun Weekend, there will be fishing clinics at state properties for beginners. You can find clinics and more Free Fun events here.

“We’ve seen a lot of growth in state parks, forests, trails and recreation areas over the last 10 years. Free Fun Weekend is always a great opportunity for the parks crews to welcome summer visitors back,” DNR Parks and Recreation Management Bureau Director Steve Schmelzer said.

Saturday, June 4, is also the perfect day to get out on the trails for National Trails Day. You can celebrate hometown trails by foot, bike, ATV, horse or watercraft.

“From beach strolls at shoreline properties like Door County’s Rock Island State Park, to biking and bird watching in forests like Kettle Moraine State Forest, to fishing and camping at river parks like Nelson Dewey in Grant County and relaxing near waterfalls found at Pattison State Park in Superior, there are abundant natural areas and hidden gems to explore,” Schmelzer said.

Wisconsin is home to 49 state parks, 15 state forests, 44 state trails, 84,000 miles of rivers and streams, roughly 15,000 lakes and more.

Find a complete list of state properties, activities and maps by visiting the DNR’s website. Reserve a shelter or campsite in advance through the DNR’s online booking system.

The DNR encourages Wisconsinites to share their Free Fun Weekend adventures on social media using the hashtag #OutWiGo. Here’s a breakdown of what’s available this weekend - as provided by DNR.

STATE PARKS

FISHING

STATE TRAILS

