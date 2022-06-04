2 people dead after crash in St. Croix County Saturday

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are dead after a crash north of New Richmond midday Saturday.

According to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, two vehicles were involved in the crash, which was first reported by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation at 511wi.gov at 11:55 a.m.

The crash happened on Highway 65 between 200th Avenue and 210th Avenue, or about halfway between New Richmond and Star Prairie. Traffic was detoured on County Highway CC and County Highway H to the west of Highway 65, as well as via 15th Street North to the east of Highway 65.

The Sheriff’s Office said that more details would be released at a later time.

