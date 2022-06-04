Advertisement

Arrests made in La Crosse homicide investigation

La Crosse arrests
La Crosse arrests(weau)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse Police Department said arrests have been made in a homicide investigation.

Officers said 18-year-old Sage Hicke turned himself in this afternoon in relation to the death of Storm Vondrashek. Police said Jackson Greengrass was also arrested last month as part of the death investigation.

Vondrashek,15, was a Logan High School student was killed in a shooting on the 1900 block of South 7th St. in La Crosse on May 22.

Vondrashek was shot multiple times and died at the scene despite life-saving measures.

Prosecutors have not filed formal charges yet. The investigation is ongoing.

