Woman arrested for OWI with 4 children in vehicle in St. Croix County

TOWN OF PLEASANT VALLEY (ST. CROIX COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is in custody after being stopped on Interstate 94 near Hammond Friday evening on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said 27-year-old Khadijah Locke of Milwaukee was arrested for OWI-1st offense with minors in the vehicle and cited for unsafe lane deviation, operating without insurance and open intoxicants in a vehicle.

In a release, the State Patrol said at 8:26 p.m. Friday, the Northwest Region Dispatch Center for the State Patrol received a call about an erratic driver traveling west on Interstate 94, nearly hitting another vehicle. A State Patrol trooper stopped the vehicle at Mile Marker 15 on I-94 westbound, or about one mile west of the exit to Hammond in the Town of Pleasant Valley. During the stop, the State Patrol determined Locke was impaired and arrested her. Four children, ages 2, 4, 6 and 10, were also in the vehicle.

Locke was taken to a hospital for a blood draw and then taken to the St. Croix County Jail.

