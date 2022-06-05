YMCA hosts learn to fish event during free fishing weekend

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin DNR is hosting its Free Fishing Weekend. The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley took the opportunity to host an event offering to teach people how to fish.

At Erikson Park in Chippewa Falls, children and adults could learn the basics of fishing.

The Chippewa Valley Rod and Gun club also offered tips and answered fishing questions.

Those that did catch a fish could have it cleaned and cooked for an afternoon snack.

“Wisconsin is a vast opportunity,” YMCA of the Chippewa Valley Region Director Linda May said. “We have more lakes, rivers around here, and what better way to enjoy some of the bodies of water than to learn how to fish together and a family activity where people can spend time together.”

This year’s YMCA learn to fish event was in honor of Joe Shock. His family donated fishing rods which attendees could keep for the next time they want to cast a line.

