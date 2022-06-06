Advertisement

1 person hurt after rollover crash at Eau Claire intersection Monday

The driver was hurt after failing to yield while making a left turn and was “T-boned” on the driver’s side of their vehicle, according to Eau Claire police.
Eau Claire Fire & Rescue
Eau Claire Fire & Rescue
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a rollover crash at a highway intersection in Eau Claire on Monday.

The Eau Claire Police Department said that a driver failed to yield while making a left turn at the intersection of Highway 12/Clairemont Avenue and Rudolph Road on Eau Claire’s south side Monday afternoon and was struck by another vehicle.

Police said that the driver’s vehicle was “T-boned” on the driver’s side and rolled over. Eau Claire Fire & Rescue had to extricate the driver, who was then taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver was cited for failing to yield right-of-way.

