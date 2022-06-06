1 person hurt in Vernon County head-on crash

TOWN OF FRANKLIN (VERNON COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a head-on crash in Vernon County overnight on May 31.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on Gardner Road north of Highway 27 in the Town of Franklin at 12:58 a.m. May 31 in Vernon County, or about six miles southwest of Viroqua.

According to a release, the Sheriff’s Office said 67-year-old David Becwar of Ferryville was hurt when a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Mary Menn of Rockland crossed over into the northbound lane of Gardner Road and hit his vehicle head-on. The Sheriff’s Office said that Menn was driving south and was attempting to make a turn before the crash.

Becwar was taken to Vernon Memorial Heathcare in Viroqua by private vehicle. Menn had three children in the vehicle, one of whom had minor abrasions, but all four people in the vehicle declined medical treatment. Airbags went off in both vehicles.

Menn was cited for inattentive driving and operating left of center, which comes with fines totaling $401.

Assisting with the crash were Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance and Sleepy Hollow Auto. The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

