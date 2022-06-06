Advertisement

4th Annual Altoona PD Bike Rodeo

The annual event aims to teach kids bike safety
By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ALTOONA Wis. (WEAU) - Sunday’s rain didn’t hit the brakes on an annual event geared toward teaching kids bike safety.

Sunday was the 4th annual Altoona Police Department Bike Rodeo.

Altoona PD along with area biking organizations set up an obstacle course to teach kids how to safely ride in the street.

A stop sign and a car were a part of the course to simulate scenarios in the real world.

“Any time that, you know, you’re operating bicycles near vehicles, it’s very important to know the rules of the road,” Altoona Assistant City Administrator Roy Atkinson said. “That’s a core fundamental from a young age. We want to work with kids to make sure that if they’re out riding they’re safe.”

There was also a bike with some things wrong with it to teach kids to check that their bike is in a safe working condition before taking a ride.

