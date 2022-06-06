Advertisement

CALEB CANDELL

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Caleb Candell is a responsible, caring, and compassionate young man, and we are lucky to have him in our Shawtown neighborhood on the west side of Eau Claire.  Currently, he is a freshman at North High School for another six days, where he is a good student, a band member, and a Boy Scout.  He is a hard-working young man. During the winter he shovels snow, during spring and summer he mows lawns, and in fall he rakes leaves.  A week ago, he was getting ready to mow one of his customer’s lawns and he noticed something orange and white moving in the grass.  It was a small kitten, six to eight weeks old, and very sweet.  He let his parents know.  They easily got it into a pet carrier, fed it some food and water, and then posted on the Facebook and NextDoor apps to see if they could find the owner.  No one came forward, so they took it to the Humane Society, and from what they can tell the cute kitten had already been adopted.  That Caleb took care to check the grass before mowing averted a possible accident with a darling kitten.  Thank you, Caleb.  You are deserving of the WEAU-TV’s Sunshine Award.

Barbara Arnold

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman was stopped near the exit to Hammond in St. Croix County.
Woman arrested for OWI with 4 children in vehicle in St. Croix County
Saturday's show drew large crowds excited for sky-high views
The Chippewa Valley Air Show returns to Eau Claire
Two vehicles crashed on Highway 65 north of New Richmond Saturday.
2 people dead, 1 person hurt after crash in St. Croix County Saturday
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon
Crime tape
Wisconsin man charged with killing 6 in botched drug robbery

Latest News

MICHELLE SIMION
KATIE BRUNNER
TRAVIS ENGEL
JASON EBERHARDT