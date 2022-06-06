COVID-19 case average continue slow decline

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin remained relatively flat over the weekend, with the seven-day rolling-average dipping slightly since Friday as part of a trend that stretches back more than two weeks.

With just over a thousand confirmed cases (1,061) tallied in the most recent daily report, the rolling average slid to 1,736 cases per day over the preceding week. The average has seen a steady decline since mid-March; however, the pace of the decline has tapered in recent weeks.

Since dropping below 2,000 cases per day on May 20, the average had only fallen approximately 13 percent in subsequent days, leaving the trendline flatter over those two-plus weeks than it has been since new case rates reached their 2022 low in March and began climbing again.

While the trendline for cases has stayed fairly level for the past couple weeks, the rolling average for deaths has returned to recent highs. The latest DHS update indicates the agency has recorded an average of five deaths per day over the past week.

While still much lower than the figures recorded through the fall and winter months, which were dominated by the Delta and Omicron surges, the current total matches the highwater mark since April.

