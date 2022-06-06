Healing Reflections mural on display at UW-Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Healing Reflections traveling mural is coming to the Flesch Family Welcome Center at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

The mural’s theme is the historic year of 2020 and the coronavirus pandemic. The paintings feature themes and stories about healing, resilience, inclusion, diversity hope and economic hardship.

Several storytellers and artists contributed to the project. The goal is that they hope the mural will help others gain insight and understanding into other people’s experience while also validating one’s own experiences.

“It’s really moved so many people,” Sara Martinek, the Healing Reflections Mural Project lead, said. “I hope it’s created healing for them as a participant, but I also think all of the viewers have received so much positive feedback about how much it’s meant to be able to read the stories and the power behind the artwork.”

The display is open from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the mural will remain in the Welcome Center through June 17.

For more information about the project, you can visit the Healing Reflections mural website.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.