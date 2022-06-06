EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Jason Eberhardt has an amazing heart from start to finish. He cares for everyone, regardless of how tired he is, and goes above and beyond as a friend, husband, and family member. Jason cares for all animals especially those in need. He saved a baby horse who got its leg caught in a fence early this morning. His passion for lawn care almost rivals his big heart. We feel blessed to have this man in our lives. Please give him the Sunshine Award.

Cody Beal

