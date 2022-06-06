Advertisement

JASON EBERHARDT

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Jason Eberhardt has an amazing heart from start to finish.  He cares for everyone, regardless of how tired he is, and goes above and beyond as a friend, husband, and family member.  Jason cares for all animals especially those in need.  He saved a baby horse who got its leg caught in a fence early this morning.  His passion for lawn care almost rivals his big heart.  We feel blessed to have this man in our lives.  Please give him the Sunshine Award.

Cody Beal

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman was stopped near the exit to Hammond in St. Croix County.
Woman arrested for OWI with 4 children in vehicle in St. Croix County
Saturday's show drew large crowds excited for sky-high views
The Chippewa Valley Air Show returns to Eau Claire
Two vehicles crashed on Highway 65 north of New Richmond Saturday.
2 people dead, 1 person hurt after crash in St. Croix County Saturday
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon
Crime tape
Wisconsin man charged with killing 6 in botched drug robbery

Latest News

MICHELLE SIMION
CALEB CANDELL
KATIE BRUNNER
TRAVIS ENGEL