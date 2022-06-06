Advertisement

John Deere moving cab manufacturing from Iowa to Mexico, new program coming

This image shows the John Deere logo.
This image shows the John Deere logo.(Source: Deere & Company via MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - In an email sent to Waterloo, Iowa employees, John Deere announced that the “production of all cabs, welding and assembly, for current and future products” will be moved to Mexico.

The cab move will occur in incremental phases with a completion date set for 2024.

The company sent the announcement to prepare employees for upcoming new product programs that will move in its space.

John Deere says that during the next 18 months they will “evaluate how the move will affect staffing levels, consistent with contractual terms and HR practices.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman was stopped near the exit to Hammond in St. Croix County.
Woman arrested for OWI with 4 children in vehicle in St. Croix County
Saturday's show drew large crowds excited for sky-high views
The Chippewa Valley Air Show returns to Eau Claire
Crime tape
Wisconsin man charged with killing 6 in botched drug robbery
Two vehicles crashed on Highway 65 north of New Richmond Saturday.
2 people dead, 1 person hurt after crash in St. Croix County Saturday
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon

Latest News

Fire Agreement
La Crosse, Holmen Fire Agreement May Soon Be Extended
Healing Reflections Mural on Display at UWEC
Healing Reflections Mural on Display at UWEC
WWII Vet Laid to Rest on D-Day Anniversary
WWII Vet Laid to Rest on D-Day Anniversary
Healing Reflections Mural
Healing Reflections mural on display at UW-Eau Claire
Ryan Dolan depends on diesel fuel for his farm equipment.
High diesel prices affect farmers, with costly alternatives on the table