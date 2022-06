EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like Katie Brunner to have the Sunshine Award. Katie teaches 5K in the Bloomer School District. She is a great teacher. Katie cares about all her children. She is willing to help when issues arise and does not complain. She only comes with suggestions for improvements. Our students are really lucky to have her as their teacher.

Denise Carter

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.