Kwik Trip announces new mobile ordering, free delivery through June 30

(WEAU)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WSAW) - Kwik Trip is offering free delivery on all orders through the Kwik Rewards app until June 30.

Kwik Trip launched mobile ordering, carryout, curbside and delivery at all of its locations. Customers need to download the Kwik Rewards app, click on the “More” tab and select “Mobile Ordering”.

With carryout pickup, customers can find their order waiting for them on a special rack in the store.

Curbside pickup is a new option that allows customers to place an order, and then an employee will bring the order out to the customers in the parking lot. Guests will input a vehicle description at checkout, and then indicate where they are parked when arriving, after which the order will be brought directly to you within minutes.

Delivery through the Kwik Rewards app, which will be powered in most markets through a partnership with DoorDash

Kwik Trip, based in La Crosse, is a family-owned convenience-store chain operating more than 800 locations in Wisconsin and Minnesota under the Kwik Trip banner and in Iowa under the Kwik Star banner.

