Lake Hallie business owner on Juneau County gunman’s list

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Lake Hallie business owner was on the list of a gunman accused of killing a retired Juneau County judge Friday.

Dan Marcon, the owner of Marc-On Shooting in Lake Hallie, said he was told he was on the list that included Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Witmer and U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

On Friday, 56-year-old Douglas Uhde, who has not been formally charged, is suspected of shooting and killing John Roemer at Roemer’s house in New Lisbon on Friday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice. On Saturday, the DOJ said that Roember was found in the basement of the home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after attempts by police to negotiate with him. DOJ officials said that the shooting appeared to be a targeted act towards people who were part of the judicial system and that the gunman had a list of targets in his vehicle. Roemer was found zip-tied to a chair and dead at the scene. Uhde is hospitalized with serious injuries after shooting himself, according to officials.

Marcon, who is running for Chippewa County Sheriff, said he was told he was on the list.

Today was a great day!! “Yes a lot of media attention when you make national news for active death threats against you.”... Posted by Dan Marcon for Chippewa County Sheriff on Sunday, June 5, 2022

“It put all my team on alert, here at my office and at my shop,” Marcon said.

Marcon’s Facebook campaign page for Sheriff posted Sunday that he was “not backing down on anything” in regards to the media attention for being on the alleged gunman’s list.

A candlelight vigil for Roemer was held Saturday by the Juneau County Justice Center.

