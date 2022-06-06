Advertisement

Man charged with attempted homicide following disagreement over air compressor

Jason Schultz, 29
Jason Schultz, 29(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RICHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Bond has been set at $100,000 cash for a 29-year-old man arrested following a shooting that happened in the town of Richfield on May 30.

Jason Schultz remains in the Wood County Jail. He’s charged with seven counts including attempted first-degree intentional homicide and aggravated battery.

Authorities responded around 7:15 a.m. that Monday morning to the Marshfield Medical Center and found a man with a gunshot wound. Investigators said a 33-year-old man was shot in the pelvic area with a .22 caliber rifle. A press release says an investigation led to an address on Half Mile Drive. Half Mile Drive between US 10 and State Highway 80 was closed for several hours during an investigation.

Investigators said Schultz and the victim had been arguing over an air compressor and the hose for the air compressor when the shooting occurred.

Schultz is scheduled to learn if his case will head to trial on June 14.

