Marshfield siblings break 2006 record for walking on tallest stilts

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Jordan Wolf and Ashley McCauley have broken the world record for walking on stilts after each taking 10 steps on stilts measuring 54 feet and 1 inch.

Wolf and McCauley broke the record on June 4 during Dairyfest in Marshfield.

The previous record was set in 2006 by Saimaiti Yiming. Yiming, of China walked a distance of 10 steps on stilts measuring 53 feet and 10 inches.

The title can only be held by a single record holder. Once Guinness verifies the feat, Wolf’s name will be added. That could take several weeks.

