Memorial High School holds groundbreaking ceremony for outdoor athletic facility upgrades

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held at Memorial High School in Eau Claire Monday for the second phase of facility upgrades at the school.

The upgrades to the outdoor athletic field and facilities comes as the Ulrich Trust donated an additional $300,000 towards outdoor restrooms, a dedicated concession stand and an officials’ room.

Administrators at Memorial High School said that the new additions will increase what they can use the facilities for.

“This is incredibly exciting,” Kevin Thompson, Memorial High School Assistant Principal, said. “If you take a look at our track and field athletes and you take a look at our kids, the opportunity to be outside here and utilize this facility has been phenomenal.”

Thompson also cited the 5th grade track meet that drew over 600 students on May 23.

In 2019 and 2020, the Ulrich Trust supported track and field renovations that added a new track, a long and triple jump pit, a pole jump runway and an area for shot put and discus.

