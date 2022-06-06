Advertisement

Memorial High School holds groundbreaking ceremony for outdoor athletic facility upgrades

The project will add outdoor restrooms, a dedicated concession stand and an officials’ room.
A rendering of the project at Memorial High School that would add outdoor restrooms, a...
A rendering of the project at Memorial High School that would add outdoor restrooms, a dedicated concession stand and an officials’ room.(Jeff Ralph | WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held at Memorial High School in Eau Claire Monday for the second phase of facility upgrades at the school.

The upgrades to the outdoor athletic field and facilities comes as the Ulrich Trust donated an additional $300,000 towards outdoor restrooms, a dedicated concession stand and an officials’ room.

Administrators at Memorial High School said that the new additions will increase what they can use the facilities for.

“This is incredibly exciting,” Kevin Thompson, Memorial High School Assistant Principal, said. “If you take a look at our track and field athletes and you take a look at our kids, the opportunity to be outside here and utilize this facility has been phenomenal.”

Thompson also cited the 5th grade track meet that drew over 600 students on May 23.

In 2019 and 2020, the Ulrich Trust supported track and field renovations that added a new track, a long and triple jump pit, a pole jump runway and an area for shot put and discus.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman was stopped near the exit to Hammond in St. Croix County.
Woman arrested for OWI with 4 children in vehicle in St. Croix County
Saturday's show drew large crowds excited for sky-high views
The Chippewa Valley Air Show returns to Eau Claire
Crime tape
Wisconsin man charged with killing 6 in botched drug robbery
Two vehicles crashed on Highway 65 north of New Richmond Saturday.
2 people dead, 1 person hurt after crash in St. Croix County Saturday
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon

Latest News

Holmen Area Fire Department
Shared administration agreement between La Crosse and Holmen fire departments may receive extension
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (6/6/22)
Sage Hicke
Teen charged with homicide in death of 15-year-old in La Crosse
Jason Schultz, 29
Man charged with attempted homicide following disagreement over air compressor