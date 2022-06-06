EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Michelle Simion for the Sunshine Award. Michelle is one of the kindest women. She has been doing everything for her children and her family. She teaches and still does everything that she can to make sure that everyone else gets and has everything they need no matter what the situation is. I want to tell her that what she does, doesn’t go unnoticed and she is appreciated by everyone who knows her.

CD Simion, Sr.

