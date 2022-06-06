New Renaissance Festival in the Chippewa Valley

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -

A new renaissance festival will start up this weekend in the Chippewa Valley.

The Newbourne Village-Renaissance Faire, will run Saturdays and Sundays from June 11 through July 3 on the Eagle Ridge Festival Grounds in Chippewa Falls.

The address is 2302 Nelson Rd. Chippewa Falls, next to Eagle Ridge Campground.

The festival runs 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. rain or shine.

Only SERVICE DOGS will be permitted on the festival grounds. No other patron animals, pets or dogs will be allowed on the festival grounds.

You can order tickets online using card or at the front gate using cash.

Ticket prices (plus tax)

Tiny Tots 3 & under Free

Young Lads and Maidens 4-17 $10.00

Masters & Mistresses 18+ $15.00

Life Experienced 65+$10.00

