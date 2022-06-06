PHOTOS: The 2022 Chippewa Valley Air Show
Here’s a collection of viewer-submitted photos from this year’s event at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 2022 Chippewa Valley Air Show took to the skies above Eau Claire on June 4 and 5, and WEAU viewers submitted hundreds of photos and videos of the event. Here’s some of the best, and if you have more you’d like to share, you can send them to us at weau.com/photos!
The event raised money for dozens of non-profit organizations right here in the Chippewa Valley. The host for this year’s event is the Chippewa Valley Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
Below is a photo gallery of all of the best work sent in by viewers , as well as our coverage of the event!
