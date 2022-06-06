‘Placid Lassie’ takes flight at Chippewa Valley Air Show

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Air Show may have ended Sunday, but before the planes landed for the final time this weekend, people got to experience flight from a different era when “Placid Lassie,” a C-47 took off Friday.

World War II veteran Reynolds Tomter, 105, was on that flight. The Pigeon Falls resident got to fly on something almost as old as him.

“I loved it. I enjoyed it thoroughly. It was a good experience,” he said.

Built in 1943, “Placid Lassie” started flying in World War II. After the war, it became an early commercial jet before eventually taking on its current role as a mainstay at air shows according to the plane’s owner, the Tunison Foundation.

“It was like the queen of the air. It was like a 747 or an Airbus in its day, just incredible airplane,” said Richard Osborne, the flight’s captain.

The retired airline pilot is part of a crew of volunteers who fly “Placid Lassie” for the Tunison Foundation.

“We love flying this guy,” Osborne said.

He said he usually shares that love with veterans like Tomter who experience their own trips down memory lane.

“It’s great to see them come alive bringing back memories,” Osborne said. “We’ve taken a number of paratroopers airborne, previous military people, that they’ve never landed in one of these things before because all they ever did was get in it an jump out somewhere.”

For Tomter, who served in the U.S. Merchant Marines, flying on a C-47 is a new experience, one he’ll never forget.

“The feel of everything and being with it. Actually, to be there and to be in the product that you read about and heard about,” he said.

According to the Tunison Foundation, Monday is the 78th anniversary of “Placid Lassie’s” most famous mission, on D-Day.

