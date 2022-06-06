Advertisement

Sex offender to be released and live in Barron County

69-year-old Gene Lundeqaum will live in Cameron beginning June 14.
Gene Lundequam
Gene Lundequam(Wisconsin Department of Corrections)
By WEAU 13 News
Published: Jun. 6, 2022
BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - A registered sex offender is being released from state prison on June 14 to live in Barron County.

69-year-old Gene Lundeqaum will live at 2412 Highway 8 in Cameron beginning June 14, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Lundequam’s release from prison includes extended supervision for three years through June 2025. As a condition of his release, Lundequam must follow all standard sex offender registry requirements, including GPS monitoring and a lifetime registration as a sex offender. He is also not allowed to use the internet or have unsupervised contact with any children.

Lundequam pleaded no contest and was found guilty of child enticement and attempted 2nd-degree sexual assault of a child in July of 2019. Lundequam was sentenced to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision. Charges of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and attempting to expose a child to harmful material were dismissed but read in, according to online court records.

