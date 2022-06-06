Shared administration agreement between La Crosse and Holmen fire departments may receive extension

HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - An administrative partnership between two Coulee Region fire departments may be extended while a long-term agreement continues to develop.

Last summer, the La Crosse and Holmen fire departments came together under a Shared Fire Administration, meaning La Crosse took leadership over both entities.

Nearly one year into the arrangement, Holmen Area Fire Board President Patrick Barlow believes it’s been a success so far.

“We’ve seen many operational improvements, we’ve seen connections to improved training,” Barlow listed. “I think it’s really given us a picture of what things could improve our services, where we were strong, and some ideas of how to make things better into the future.”

The initial agreement was set to expire at the end of the month, but a resolution before the La Crosse City Council this week would extend it through Dec. 31, 2022.

The resolution was put before the Finance & Personnel Committee on June 2, and all six committee members recommended the motion be adopted during the council’s June 9 meeting.

Even though it has yet to be fully approved, Barlow is pleased to see initial support for keeping the partnership going between La Crosse and Holmen.

“The City of La Crosse understands a strong regional approach to firefighting benefits all communities, including their own,” Barlow said. “We’re very appreciative of their willingness to continue to move forward with us and work together on this.”

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) that was adopted last year was always meant to be temporary while both sides iron out the terms of a long-term deal.

Barlow says amending the current MOU to last until December will allow more time to fine-tune the details of the partnership.

“I think we are having discussions about what the future entails,” Barlow added. “Those are very broad, sweeping, idea-generating discussions about what it may mean to be connected into the future, and what shape that may take.”

No matter if it’s in La Crosse or Holmen, Barlow says Coulee Region firefighters are committed to keeping their communities safe no matter what agreement is reached.

“They don’t care what name is on the helmet or the fire truck, if they’re called, they’ll work well together to benefit the community and benefit each other,” Barlow expressed. “That’s the kind of spirit and energy that I’m hoping all people in the region can develop and grow.”

This Thursday’s City Council meeting will be held in the Council Chambers at La Crosse City Hall at 6 PM.

