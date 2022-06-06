Taste of the Valley returns to Phoenix Park

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - From doughnuts to fried plantains and more, one festival focused on celebrating food made in the Chippewa Valley.

Back for the first time since 2019, The Chippewa Valley After Hours Rotary Club’s Taste of the Valley returned to Phoenix Park Sunday.

The event drew lots of people looking for some new or familiar food items to try.

Several food trucks were the main attractions making the event a one-stop-shop for the hungry.

With a variety of foods, there was something for everyone.

Volunteer David Shaurette says it feels great having Taste of the Valley back up and running and seeing people enjoy it.

“it’s a wonderful community event. We get so many people out here, we get so many people that we can interact with, that we can reach out to,” Shaurette said. “I’ve missed everyone’s faces. You know, I typically work a lot with the vendors and with all the other kinds of people that help us put this on and so to be able to finally get back into talking to those people and seeing their smiling faces has been great.”

Shaurette says the money from the event will go toward the Chippewa Valley After Hours Rotary Club’s mission, to eradicate hunger in the Chippewa Valley.

