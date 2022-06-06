Teen charged with homicide in death of 15-year-old in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A teenager is charged in the May 22 shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in La Crosse.

According to online court records, 18-year-old Sage Hicke of Ontario has been charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide and disorderly conduct with the use of a dangerous weapon in La Crosse County Circuit Court Monday

Hicke is accused of shooting and killing 15-year-old Storm Vondrashek, a Logan High School student, on the 1900 block of South 7th Street on the south side of La Crosse at 1:24 a.m. on May 22. According to documents filed with the charges, Vondrashek died at the scene of multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at 1:43 a.m. May 22.

According to the criminal complaint filed with the charges, Hicke attended a party near where the shooting happened. Vondrashek and 17-year-old Jackson Greengrass arrived and confronted Hicke outside. Witnesses said Vondrashek and Hicke got into a fight outside of the party. Multiple witnesses said Vondrashek hit Hicke in the head with a gun before any shots were fired. A witness said Greengrass was pointing a gun at Hicke as well, and Greengrass was the first to fire shots during the conflict. Multiple witnesses said they saw Hicke fire several shots at Vondrashek and Greengrass, and multiple witnesses told investigators that Vondrashek got shot in the face. The first officer that arrived at the scene said that Vondrashek had an apparent bullet wound near his neck. Police found a total of 10 shell casings, as well as a gun, during their investigation.

Police said that Hicke turned himself in on June 3. Hicke, who made his initial appearance in court Monday, is being held at the La Crosse County Jail with a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 14, according to online court records.

Greengrass was arrested on May 23 after going to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Greengrass is being recommended for misdemeanor charges of endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct with the use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under the age of 18.

