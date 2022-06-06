Advertisement

Twins announce details for ‘Prince Night’

Prince
Prince(MGN)
By KBJR 6 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins are hosting “Prince Night” on Tuesday, June 7, and fans will be able to get some Prince-themed giveaways as the club takes on the New York Yankees at Target Field.

The team on Monday announced details for “Prince Night,” including two items of Prince-themed Twins merchandise.

The first 10,000 fans at Tuesday’s game will get a co-branded Twins/Prince shirt, and those who buy the separate Prince Theme Night ticket package will receive an exclusive Twins/Prince “Purple Rain” jacket.

Fans are also encouraged to check out the latest Prince mural in downtown Minneapolis, which is found on the Ramp A wall at the southwest corner of 1st Avenue and 8th Street.

Inside Target Field at Gate 34, there will be a collection of Prince artifacts on display as well.

The Minnesota Twins will make donations to two organizations that help carry on Prince’s legacy - When Doves Cry Foundation, which was founded by Prince’s siblings, and Love 4 One Another Charities.

Gates at Target Field open at 5:30 p.m. and the game starts at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday.

