Animals missing after Baraboo zoo break-in

File photo of otter
File photo of otter(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Several animals are missing from the Ochsner Park Zoo after an overnight break-in. According to the Baraboo Police Department, two Great Horned Owls and two otters are unaccounted for after the suspect or suspects got into the zoo and cut the locks of some habitats.

The statement did not indicate whether investigators believe the animals were stolen or if they escaped on their own. Police Chief Rob Sindon emphasized in a widely shared Facebook that no dangerous animals are on the loose; he even noted that the otters are “very friendly.”

Baraboo’s parks department closed the zoo until further notice in the wake of the break-in. The police statement did not say if any other property was damaged or taken.

Generic photo of Great Horned Owl
Generic photo of Great Horned Owl(Source: WOIO)

Anyone with information about the missing animals is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency number – 608-356-4895 – which will get in touch the zoo personnel who will need to respond.

