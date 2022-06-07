Average number of COVID-19 cases ticks back up to pre-Memorial Day levels

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s seven-day rolling average for new cases has jumped up Tuesday, putting it back to similar levels that it was at before Memorial Day.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports that 1,586 new cases were confirmed Tuesday, bringing the seven-day rolling average up to 1,824. It was just at 1,738 the day before.

The last time the seven-day rolling average was higher was on May 29, when it was at 1,871.

The following day, Memorial Day, only saw 984 new cases confirmed. This low case count was enough to bring the seven-day rolling average down to 1,751 and it has been fluctuating ever since.

Overall in Wisconsin, 1,486,469 cases have been confirmed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health officials reported three new deaths from the virus Tuesday, causing an upward shift in that rolling average too. The average for new deaths now sits at five.

A total of 13,039 people have died from COVID-19, according to DHS’ dashboard.

