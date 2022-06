EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The 12th Annual Banbury Art Crawl was postponed from February to June! It will be held June 10 from 4-9 p.m. and June 11 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Banbury Place in Eau Claire.

The event celebrates amazing artists and resident artists/small businesses at Banbury Place.

There will be art, live demonstrations, food and more.

