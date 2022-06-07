ECASD continues discussion of possible November referendum

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -In the spring election school districts across western Wisconsin asked the voters to approve new funding for schools. With the upcoming November election, another school district is considering a possible referendum.

The Eau Claire Area School District (ECASD) did a survey last year to help plan out what its buildings will need in the near future. Now it’s working on how to fulfill those needs.

In a presentation to the school board, ECASD said its greatest need is renovations at South Middle School. That school had been slated for upgrades in the 2016 referendum but was removed due to costs.

Other buildings also considered for changes include Meadowview Elementary School, Putnam Heights Elementary School and North High School.

One of the driving forces for the improvements is enrollment.

“South again is kind of our top priority I would said, and then the other thing with the other buildings is really looking at our enrollment and where do we need space,” said Abby Johnson, the Executive Director of Business Services at ECASD. “Our south side is where we are seeing a lot of the growth, and where we are falling short in spaces for our students.”

Right now the district is working on a community survey to see how large of a referendum it would support.

Once those results are in, the district will have a better idea of which projects it would be able to fund.

The school board will have to finalize the referendum question in August for the November ballot.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.