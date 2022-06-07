Advertisement

Free entrance to all Minnesota state parks Saturday

Lake Itasca State Park, Minnesota
Lake Itasca State Park, Minnesota(John Snell)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNESOTA (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering free admission to all 75 Minnesota state parks and recreation areas Saturday, June 11.

According to the announcement from the DNR, this “Free Park Day” is one of four days each year when the DNR waives the requirement for a vehicle permit to enter state parks and recreation areas.

However, the entrance fee waiver does not cover activities like camping, rentals or tours.

The DNR said the goal of Free Park Days is to get all Minnesotans outdoors. Research shows that spending time outdoors in nature provides multiple health and wellness benefits.

“Minnesota state parks and recreation areas are open year-round to provide places for people to recharge from life’s everyday demands and be surrounded by the beauty of nature,” said Ann Pierce, director of the DNR Parks and Trails Division. “We hope that visitors who go to a state park or recreation area for the first time on Free Park Day will have fun and want to come back.”

The upcoming Free Park Day coincides with National Get Outdoors Day, which takes place annually on the second Saturday in June.

To celebrate National Get Outdoors Day, more than 40 special programs are being offered in state parks and recreation areas throughout Minnesota.

For a complete list of programs, with times and locations, visit the DNR’s events calendar here.

All programs are free, but some require pre-registration.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was hurt after failing to yield while making a left turn and was “T-boned” on the...
1 person hurt after rollover crash at Eau Claire intersection Monday
Crime tape
Wisconsin man charged with killing 6 in botched drug robbery
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon
The list also included Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and U.S....
Lake Hallie business owner on Juneau County gunman’s list
Gary King said he never sexually harassed an Eau Claire County employee while he was the DA of...
Former Eau Claire County DA responds to sexual harassment allegations in federal lawsuit

Latest News

12th Annual Grad's Good Choice Giveaway
12th Annual Grad's Good Choice Giveaway
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Discussion on Proposed Bottling Plant
Discussion on Proposed Bottling Plant
“They’ve failed us,” clergy abuse survivors accuse AG of lack of commitment to investigating allegations
Community members gathered in Eau Claire to learn more a proposed water bottling plant that's...
Eau Claire holds informational meeting on proposed bottling plant