Man hurt after motorcycle crash in Trempealeau County

TOWN OF BURNSIDE, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Trempealeau County Monday.

According to a media release by the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on June 6 around 1:56 p.m. a motorcycle was traveling west on State Road 121 near East End Road in the Town of Burnside when the driver lost control of the motorcycle and was ejected.

The driver, identified as 24-year-old Steven Gabriel Lozada Santiago of Independence, Wis., suffered “major injuries.”

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says he had not been wearing a helmet and was cited for not having motorcycle endorsement on his driver’s license.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.