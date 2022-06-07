Advertisement

Man hurt after motorcycle crash in Trempealeau County

According to a media release by the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on June 6 around 1:56...
According to a media release by the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on June 6 around 1:56 p.m. a motorcycle was traveling west on State Rd 121 near East End Road in the Town of Burnside when the driver lost control of the motorcycle and was ejected.(WGEM)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF BURNSIDE, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Trempealeau County Monday.

According to a media release by the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on June 6 around 1:56 p.m. a motorcycle was traveling west on State Road 121 near East End Road in the Town of Burnside when the driver lost control of the motorcycle and was ejected.

The driver, identified as 24-year-old Steven Gabriel Lozada Santiago of Independence, Wis., suffered “major injuries.”

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says he had not been wearing a helmet and was cited for not having motorcycle endorsement on his driver’s license.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime tape
Wisconsin man charged with killing 6 in botched drug robbery
The driver was hurt after failing to yield while making a left turn and was “T-boned” on the...
1 person hurt after rollover crash at Eau Claire intersection Monday
The list also included Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and U.S....
Lake Hallie business owner on Juneau County gunman’s list
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon
Gary King said he never sexually harassed an Eau Claire County employee while he was the DA of...
Former Eau Claire County DA responds to sexual harassment allegations in federal lawsuit

Latest News

A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court says the state health department can release data on...
Wisconsin Supreme Court says COVID records can be released
AG Chat
AG Chat with Bob Bosold (6/7/2022)
SkyWarn13 Weather - Hello Wisconsin (6/7/22)
G.A.C
“Garding Against Cancer” coming to Eau Claire