Advertisement

Multi-state fish poaching investigation ends with several citations issued

(pxhere)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A multi-year, multi-state fish poaching investigation into lake whitefish has officially come to a close Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced, with several citations issued.

The Wisconsin DNR teamed up with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Illinois Department of Natural Resources in 2019 to look into the poaching and over-harvesting of hundreds of lake whitefish in the Menominee River.

State officials noted that they worked with Michigan law enforcement to track confirmed violations between Menominee, Michigan and Marinette, Wisconsin. Illinois’s department provided logistical assistance.

Overall, 29 citations were issued by officials. The DNR stated that 91 whitefish were seized and 24 years of revocation was ordered for violators.

DNR Marine Warden Jeff Lautenslager explained that 11 violators were found from Illinois, one was found in Michigan and one was from Wisconsin. Lautenslager said these alleged offenders were organized about their strategy.

“The DNR wardens and investigators in this case remain hopeful the removal of these numerous violators will make room for the legal and ethical individuals who enjoy viewing and legally fishing lake whitefish,” Lautenslager said. “The laws we have are specifically to protect this valued and vulnerable fish species.”

The three agencies started the investigation after realizing there were organized attacks on the whitefish and continued their investigation into 2021.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman was stopped near the exit to Hammond in St. Croix County.
Woman arrested for OWI with 4 children in vehicle in St. Croix County
Saturday's show drew large crowds excited for sky-high views
The Chippewa Valley Air Show returns to Eau Claire
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon
Crime tape
Wisconsin man charged with killing 6 in botched drug robbery
Two vehicles crashed on Highway 65 north of New Richmond Saturday.
2 people dead, 1 person hurt after crash in St. Croix County Saturday

Latest News

G.A.C
“Garding Against Cancer” coming to Eau Claire
Garding Against Cancer
Garding Against Cancer
ECM Golf
SportScene 13 for Monday, June 6th, 2022
SportScene 13 Friday
SportScene 13 Friday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN