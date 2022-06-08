1 person hurt after motorcycle vs. car crash in Pierce County

MAIDEN ROCK TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a motorcycle vs. car crash in Pierce County.

According to a media release by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, June 4 around 4:43 p.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a car vs. motorcycle crash near the intersection of County Road U and 120th Street in Plum City, Wis. in Maiden Rock Township.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says in their media release it was determined a motorcycle was traveling westbound on County Road U near 120th Street driven by 31-year-old Taylor Harmon of Menomonie, Wis. Harmon lost control of the motorcycle while negotiating a right-hand curve, driving left of center and then was hit by an eastbound car driven by 22-year-old by Jace Groomes of Plum City, Wis.

Harmon was air lifted from the scene by LifeLink III Helicopter to Regions Hospital in Saint Paul, Minn. with “undetermined injuries.” Groomes was not hurt in the crash.

Assisting the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office were Maiden Rock/Plum City Area Ambulance Service, Lund Fire Department, and LifeLink III Helicopter Service.

