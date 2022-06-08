Altoona High School senior wins car during Prestige Auto Grad’s Good Choice event

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A recent graduate from Altoona High School is the new owner of a pre-owned car thanks to Prestige Auto Corporation.

Prestige Auto hosted its 12th Annual Grad’s Good Choice Giveaway Tuesday night in Eau Claire.

About 100 seniors from 10 Chippewa Valley-area high schools qualified for the event by graduating from high school and attending their respective school’s all-night party. About 80 students attended Tuesday night’s giveaway, where they spun a wheel for a chance to win either a one-year lease to a new 2022 Kia or ownership of a pre-owned 2013 Hyundai Elantra worth about $8,000.

Dan Mattoon of Prestige Auto said it’s all about rewarding students who made good choices.

THE DAY HAS ARRIVED! T-minus 6 hours until we’ll be giving away a CAR 😍 #GradsGoodChoice #CarGiveaway Posted by Prestige Auto Corporation on Tuesday, June 7, 2022

“As a parent, you always worry about your kids, right?” Mattoon said. “It’s a focal point for us here at Prestige that we are taking care of our kids, our family, our community, and we’re excited to be able to do this now for 12 years in a row.”

This year’s winner was Jannelise Brzostowski from Altoona High School, who chose the pre-owned vehicle.

