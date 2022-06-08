Advertisement

Altoona High School senior wins car during Prestige Auto Grad’s Good Choice event

Prestige Auto hosted its 12th Annual Grad’s Good Choice Giveaway Tuesday night in Eau Claire.
Prestige Auto hosted its 12th Annual Grad’s Good Choice Giveaway Tuesday night in Eau Claire.
Prestige Auto hosted its 12th Annual Grad’s Good Choice Giveaway Tuesday night in Eau Claire.(Jeff Ralph | WEAU)
By WEAU 13 News
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A recent graduate from Altoona High School is the new owner of a pre-owned car thanks to Prestige Auto Corporation.

Prestige Auto hosted its 12th Annual Grad’s Good Choice Giveaway Tuesday night in Eau Claire.

About 100 seniors from 10 Chippewa Valley-area high schools qualified for the event by graduating from high school and attending their respective school’s all-night party. About 80 students attended Tuesday night’s giveaway, where they spun a wheel for a chance to win either a one-year lease to a new 2022 Kia or ownership of a pre-owned 2013 Hyundai Elantra worth about $8,000.

Dan Mattoon of Prestige Auto said it’s all about rewarding students who made good choices.

THE DAY HAS ARRIVED! T-minus 6 hours until we’ll be giving away a CAR 😍 #GradsGoodChoice #CarGiveaway

Posted by Prestige Auto Corporation on Tuesday, June 7, 2022

“As a parent, you always worry about your kids, right?” Mattoon said. “It’s a focal point for us here at Prestige that we are taking care of our kids, our family, our community, and we’re excited to be able to do this now for 12 years in a row.”

This year’s winner was Jannelise Brzostowski from Altoona High School, who chose the pre-owned vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was hurt after failing to yield while making a left turn and was “T-boned” on the...
1 person hurt after rollover crash at Eau Claire intersection Monday
Crime tape
Wisconsin man charged with killing 6 in botched drug robbery
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon
The list also included Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and U.S....
Lake Hallie business owner on Juneau County gunman’s list
Gary King said he never sexually harassed an Eau Claire County employee while he was the DA of...
Former Eau Claire County DA responds to sexual harassment allegations in federal lawsuit

Latest News

Community members gathered in Eau Claire to learn more a proposed water bottling plant that's...
Eau Claire holds informational meeting on proposed bottling plant
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is visiting farms and dairy processing facilities across Wisconsin as...
Gov. Evers visits Thorp during tour of cheesemakers Tuesday
$35 million will support 40 projects to improve Wisconsin roads
Positive Thinking & Humor Helps Cancer Survivor
Positive Thinking & Humor Helps Cancer Survivor (6/7/22)