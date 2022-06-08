Beaver Creek Reserve’s Butterfly House to re-open July 5th

FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) -With only a few short weeks until opening day, the crew around Beaver Creek Reserve plans their final duties within the Butterfly House.

“Now it’s just kind of the process of getting ready for the Butterfly House to be open this week,” Megan Giefer said. “We’re going to be getting our net on, and we’re going to be adding some more plants into here, and then we will just be doing some tidying up.”

Megan Giefer is a naturalist around the reserve, who is on her fourth summer operating the Butterfly House. She says the job is a childhood dream come to life.

“I love that my job title entails catching butterflies in the summer,” she said. “What I tell a lot of people that they give me big eyes and they’re like, ‘Wow, that’s really cool,’ and it is super awesome.”

Beyond filling the Butterfly House with foliage and butterflies alike, Giefer and the Beaver Creek crew completed some construction as well.

“That last year we totally redid our Butterfly House,” she said. “We took everything in here out of it and re-redid it. This was the biggest project that I’ve actually done in my life.”

With expansions on the property, and relaxing restrictions from the pandemic, Giefer is hopeful for increased attendance from all ages.

“We’re finally starting to run our camps as normal this year,” she said. “With the Butterfly House during the pandemic, we had to adjust things, and then this year we’re hoping to run as normal.”

When asked what goes into keeping the ever-expanding reserve going, Giefer gives credit to the volunteers.

“We are always looking for Butterfly Lab volunteers, which is where we run our Caterpillar Lab,” she said. “We also are looking for volunteers in the Butterfly House to help educate our adults and our youth today.”

With the netted roof going up this week, it won’t be long before the team at Beaver Creek is back doing what they love: Displaying and educating the Chippewa Valley on the beauty of butterflies.

More information on where to donate, and how to volunteer, can be found here.

