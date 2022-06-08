Advertisement

Chippewa Falls man in 2020 fatal hit-and-run reaches plea

Court records show Christopher Peterson, 38, was charged in 2020 with homicide by negligent...
Court records show Christopher Peterson, 38, was charged in 2020 with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and hit-and-run resulting in death.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A Chippewa Falls man charged after a fatal hit-and-run in May of 2020 in Lake Hallie pleads no contest to homicide by negligent operation/vehicle.

Court records show Christopher Peterson, 38, was charged in 2020 with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and hit-and-run resulting in death.

The Chippewa County criminal complaint says law enforcement officers were called to County Highway OO and 30th Avenue in Lake Hallie. Officials identified the victim as 60-year-old Dennis Mohr, who had been noted to be pulling a yellow wagon with personal items.

Investigators identified the missing part of a vehicle that was at the scene as belonging to Peterson. He then admitted to “hitting something yellow.”

A sentence hearing is scheduled for Aug. 1, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers poses for a photo with a little fan in Green Bay.
Mom shares daughter’s joy of meeting Aaron Rodgers at grocery store
A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court says the state health department can release data on...
Wisconsin Supreme Court says COVID records can be released
The driver was hurt after failing to yield while making a left turn and was “T-boned” on the...
1 person hurt after rollover crash at Eau Claire intersection Monday
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices
Authorities in Juneau Co. investigate a critical incident on Woodland Hills Road, on June 3,...
Wisconsin man says he’s on same hit list of suspect who allegedly killed former judge

Latest News

La Crosse electric buses
New electric buses officially debut in La Crosse
Now 29-year-old Cody Hase was charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle in 2020.
Cumberland man charged with homicide in 2020 reaches plea
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (6/8/22)
According to a media release by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, June 4 around...
1 person hurt after motorcycle vs. car crash in Pierce County